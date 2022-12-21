Almost half of Irish internet users are constantly online, CSO data says

Among younger internet users aged between 16 and 29, almost all go online daily and, of these, the majority use the internet several times a day.

The vast majority (94pc) of Irish internet users go online every day, with 43pc of those practically constantly online.

That’s according to data released today (21 December) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The figures give an insight into Ireland’s internet usage and coverage in 2022.

The amount of people who are almost constantly online has increased by eight percentage points since 2021. Students were the group most frequently using the internet in 2022, with 97pc going online at least several times a day.

More than one quarter (26pc) of students said they use the internet all the time.

Among younger internet users aged between 16 and 29, almost all had gone online daily and, of these, the majority used the internet several times a day.

Almost all internet users living in households with children said they used the internet daily or almost daily.

Commenting on the results, Maureen Delamere, statistician in the CSO’s social analysis division, said: “Our everyday lives are becoming far more digital, and in 2022, we were online more than ever and relying on technology and digital services.”

Of the 94pc of households that have internet access, 85pc have fixed broadband. That leaves 6pc of households in Ireland with no internet access. More than half of these households (56pc) said their reason for not having internet was they did not need it. Only 7pc said they didn’t have internet because broadband internet was not available in their area.

Household internet connectivity was highest for the Dublin region (97pc). Of those households in Dublin with internet access, 92pc were connected via fixed broadband compared to 77pc in the border counties.

The CSO gathered the data on Irish households’ internet coverage and usage during the first half of 2022.

Recently, the CSO released data which said that 37pc of Irish enterprises mandated ICT security training for staff.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.