Eir’s gigabit fibre network now available in 79 towns and villages

Eir’s gigabit fibre-to-the-home network has now passed more than 380,000 premises, up from 138,000 last June.

Eir has said today (28 April) that its gigabit fibre network is now available in 79 towns and villages across the country. Together with its rural fibre roll-out programme completed in 2019, more than 800,000 premises in Ireland can now access superfast fibre broadband.

The company is continuing to roll out Ireland’s Fibre Network, its urban fibre plan, which has now passed more than 380,000 premises with superfast broadband. This is up from 138,000 homes and businesses last June.

The roll-out brings fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) in the form of a direct, unshared fibre line with speeds of up to 1GB and more reliable broadband connectivity than other technologies.

It is all part of Eir’s €1bn five-year capital investment programme launched in 2018, of which €500m has been allocated to the Ireland’s Fibre Network programme.

Eir CEO Carolan Lennon said that the network’s roll-out has continued at pace despite the pandemic.

“Fibre connectivity has become an essential part of life for many of us. It is the instrument through which we conduct our work, our entertainment, our education and our social lives,” she added.

“Eir is proud to build and deliver this essential service and we are particularly proud of our dedicated team of engineers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure we can provide a reliable, superfast broadband connection to more people and businesses across Ireland.”

The list of towns with access to FTTH now includes Arklow, Ballinrobe, Blanchardstown, Drogheda, Kilkenny, Letterkenny, Midleton, Naas, Portlaoise, Roscommon, Skibbereen, Tuam and Westport. You can check if Eir’s fibre network is available in your location here.

Meanwhile, Eir announced earlier this month that its 5G network has reached almost 270 towns and cities in Ireland. At the time, it said the service had become available to 57pc of the Irish population.