Honk if you want a free Wi-Fi public hotspot for your parish

Public spaces across Ireland can vie to get free Wi-Fi hotspots under EU scheme.

Local authorities across Ireland are being encouraged to apply to bring free public Wi-Fi to public spaces in their towns and villages.

Following the launch of the European Commission’s €120m WiFi4EU initiative this week, local authorities can apply for the scheme over the next three years.

‘I am encouraging local authorities to avail of this opportunity’

– DENIS NAUGHTEN

In the first call, up to 15 local authorities in Ireland can apply for vouchers up to the value of €15,000 each to fund the set-up of free Wi-Fi hotspots in town and village centres, libraries, museums, public parks or squares.

Local Authorities can apply for up to four vouchers over the course of three years under this scheme.

A Wi-fidelity deal

On foot of the first call for applications, local authorities now apply for a voucher from among a first lot of 1,000 WiFi4EU vouchers which will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis across the EU.

To ensure a geographic balance, each country will receive a minimum of 15 vouchers in the first call.

Over the next two years there will be four more Wifi4EU calls for applications.

“Ireland has worked closely with other Member States in driving this Scheme and bringing it to fruition today,” Communications Minister Denis Naughten, TD, said.

“I am encouraging local authorities to avail of this opportunity.

“Today marks the first call for applications across the EU and Ireland can receive a minimum of 15 vouchers each worth €15,000 which will be allocated on a first -come-first-served basis so I am encouraging early applications.”

The new Wi-Fi funding mechanism comes just weeks after the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved €500m in new financing for Ireland’s National Broadband Plan to connect up to 540,000 premises in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband.

Street scene in Wexford. Image: Brian S/Shutterstock