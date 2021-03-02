Accenture acquires Cirrus to boost digital learning

The consultancy firm also acquired an industrial robotics provider in Brazil and an Australian supply chain and logistics consulting business.

Accenture has acquired leadership and talent consultancy company Cirrus to help its clients navigate the new world of accelerated digital transformation.

With 70 experts located in Australia and the UK, Cirrus is a professional services company that helps leaders to update their skillsets through digital learning. The UK-headquartered business was founded by Simon Hayward in 2010.

Cirrus has been acquired by Accenture for an undisclosed sum. It will join the consulting firm’s talent and organisation team, focusing on development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation.

Hayward said joining Accenture will create an opportunity to bring Cirrus’s services to more people.

“Together, we’ll be able to bring our innovative digital learning and leadership development services to clients around the world at a time of truly critical need,” he said.

Christie Smith, global lead for talent and organisation/human potential at Accenture, added: “Cirrus’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways.”

Accenture acquisition spree

The Cirrus deal is one of three acquisition announcements made by Accenture yesterday (1 March). The consultancy firm also acquired Pollux, a Brazil-headquartered provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions, as well as supply chain and logistics consulting firm GRA, which is based in Australia.

Accenture has made six other acquisitions worldwide in the first two months of this year, all with a strong cloud and tech focus.

In February, it acquired Edenhouse, a UK-based independent SAP partner founded in 2008, and Infinity Works, a cloud and digital transformation consultancy.

The company’s focus on cloud technology follows the creation of Accenture Cloud First last year. It said $3bn would be invested over three years to rapidly expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings, and help clients become cloud-first businesses.

Accenture is also looking to the cybersecurity sector, acquiring Brazil-based infosec company Real Protect in January. The deal aims to extend Accenture’s cybersecurity presence in Latin America.