Dublin to host data analytics summit to discuss future of sector

Ahead of the summit, Brendan Bonner of IDA Ireland said the pandemic has caused ‘the largest shift in data’ from workplace to cloud.

Dublin will be host to the Analytics Institute’s sixth edition of their annual international analytics summit tomorrow (23 November) to discuss the future of the data analytics industry.

To be held at the Convention Centre, the Analytics Summit 2021 will be a hybrid event with some attending in person and some joining online from across the world. The Institute expects more than 1,000 attendees to tune in for the speeches and interactive workshops.

“Between 2020 and 2021, we have seen the largest shift in data from the workplace to the cloud to support billions of members of society having to adapt to the effects of the pandemic,” said Brendan Bonner, chief technologist of IDA Ireland’s technology, content and business services.

“This has accelerated the adoption of analytics and awareness and importance of accuracy, precision and responsibility across enterprise, public health and increased engagement in society and everyday life.”

Ireland is a major player in the European data space with many of the world’s top software and technology companies choosing to establish their EU headquarters in the country including Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook (now Meta) and IBM.

Lorcan Malone, chief executive of the Analytics Institute, said that the pandemic has “changed everything”, making data-supported decision-making vital. “Ireland is Europe’s largest data-hosting cluster with more than 30pc of the continent’s data,” he said.

“As the chosen location for many of the world’s leading technology companies who are leveraging analytics and AI technology to develop new products and services, Ireland is creating new high value jobs and driving new revenue streams.”

The event is sponsored by InterSystems, EY, Aon, Fivetran and Snowflake, with this year’s theme being around emerging from the pandemic and new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Some of the key speakers at the Analytics Summit include Dr Sina Habibi, co-founder and CEO of Cognetivity Neurosciences, James Platt, chief operating officer at Aon, Patrick O’Sullivan, advanced analytics programme manager at Janssen, Trevor Dhu, Microsoft Asia’s lead for sustainable science, Niamh O’Brien, senior solution architect at Fivetran and Marco Vernocchi, EY’s global chief data officer, among others.

The event will have presentations on a range of topics, including a five-minute iPad test to detect dementia 10 to 15 years in advance, a planetary computer built by Microsoft, and how data analytics was central to the development of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

