Weekend takeaway: Protecting you and your data

Everything you need to know about sci-tech this weekend, including the latest data leaks and how to protect yourself against cybercrime.

FedEx customer data found on an unsecured Amazon server may have been there for years.

The UK government says the Russian military was directly responsible for 2017’s NotPetya attack.

Having pretty much weathered every digital storm in the last 20 years, Touch Press CEO Barry O’Neill tells John Kennedy we have now reached peak smartphone.

For cybercrime to succeed, attackers need to convince users to trust them.

The bug affecting Apple devices is caused by typing a single Unicode symbol.

A new ad-blocker for Google Chrome will be flagging content that fails to meet standards.

Emotional intelligence has become a top skill that recruiters look out for when hiring. How emotionally intelligent are you, and how can you improve?

The thirst for mining cryptocurrencies is leaving many scientists on the hunt for ET scrambling for the necessary hardware.

Apple’s iPhone cash cow is the gift that keeps giving.

As Project Lightning strikes, Virgin Media parent company Liberty Global is on a consolidation course with Vodafone.