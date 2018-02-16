Weekend takeaway: Protecting you and your data

Everything you need to know about sci-tech this weekend, including the latest data leaks and how to protect yourself against cybercrime.
What you need to know about the major FedEx data leak
FedEx customer data found on an unsecured Amazon server may have been there for years.
UK lays the blame for NotPetya cyberattack at Russia’s door
The UK government says the Russian military was directly responsible for 2017’s NotPetya attack.
Touch Press’s Barry O’Neill: ‘Get ready for the next disruption’
Having pretty much weathered every digital storm in the last 20 years, Touch Press CEO Barry O’Neill tells John Kennedy we have now reached peak smartphone.
How do cyber-criminals use trust as a weapon?
For cybercrime to succeed, attackers need to convince users to trust them.
New bug can crash iPhones with a single character
The bug affecting Apple devices is caused by typing a single Unicode symbol.
What you need to know about the new ad-blocker from Google Chrome
A new ad-blocker for Google Chrome will be flagging content that fails to meet standards.
How emotionally intelligent are you?
Emotional intelligence has become a top skill that recruiters look out for when hiring. How emotionally intelligent are you, and how can you improve?
GPU shortage caused by crypto craze is hindering search for ET
The thirst for mining cryptocurrencies is leaving many scientists on the hunt for ET scrambling for the necessary hardware.
The iPhone captured 51pc of all smartphone revenues worldwide in Q4
Apple’s iPhone cash cow is the gift that keeps giving.
Virgin to roll out new 4K TV boxes as broadband numbers grow
As Project Lightning strikes, Virgin Media parent company Liberty Global is on a consolidation course with Vodafone.