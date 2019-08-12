McAfee to acquire security start-up NanoSec

McAfee hopes that its latest acquisition will strengthen the container security capabilities of its MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection products.

Device-to-cloud cybersecurity company McAfee will acquire NanoSec, a multi-cloud zero-trust and security platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of NanoSec will bolster the container security capabilities of the McAfee MVISION Cloud and MVISION Server Protection products, according to the company. The start-up’s security capabilities will be applied to applications and workloads deployed in containers and Kubernetes, and will be integrated into the aforementioned McAfee products.

The firm added that this will give customers the ability to speed up application delivery while enhancing governance, compliance and security of their hybrid multi-cloud developments.

“Joining forces with McAfee means that our groundbreaking capabilities including our unique application-identity based approach for app-level protection and micro-segmentation will be available on a global scale,” said Vishwas Manral, founder and CEO of NanoSec.

“McAfee has demonstrated not only its leadership in cloud security but its desire to continually innovate and deliver new capabilities that reshape how organisations can operate workloads and applications safely in the cloud.

“It felt like a natural fit to join McAfee to deliver to application development and security professionals greater visibility and control over detecting, responding and resolving threats to reduce risk.”

Rajiv Gupta, senior vice-president and general manager of McAfee’s cloud security business unit, added that the company’s security capabilities have helped customers leverage the cloud to accelerate their businesses.

“NanoSec’s technology is a natural extension for McAfee MVISION Cloud, enhancing our current cloud access security broker and cloud workload protection platform products, and adding to our ‘shift-left’ capabilities to deliver on the DevSecOps best practice to improve governance and security,” Gupta said.

“NanoSec’s team brings a wealth of experience to McAfee, and together we are committed to enabling organisations to reach their full cloud potential.”

Earlier today, it was also reported that chipmaker Broadcom is set to acquire Symantec’s enterprise division in what is considered to be one of the largest deals of its kind in cybersecurity history.

The division will be sold for $10.7bn in cash and is expected to close before the end of the calendar year. Forbes reports that this figure is 36 times the enterprise divisions operating income for the 2019 fiscal year.

McAfee corporate headquarters. Image: wolterke/Depositphotos