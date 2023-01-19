US cloud company Netskope to open new data centre in Dublin

To support the new Dublin data centre, Netskope will actively recruit in Ireland for various roles and double its headcount this year.

Netskope, a US software company providing a computer security platform, is launching a new data centre in Dublin to expand its private cloud network.

Known as NewEdge, the network serves millions of enterprise users across the world and consists of data centres across 60 regions.

Ireland’s strategic location on the cusp of the UK and EU, as well as its proximity to transatlantic cables, were cited by Netskope as reasons for its strategic decision to create the new data centre in Dublin.

“Its geographical and political location is making Ireland a key strategic jurisdiction for the tech industry,” Brian Murray, who leads Netskope’s business in Ireland.

“With the opening of this data centre in Dublin, Netskope is well placed to deliver the best in class Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution for new and existing customers in the region.”

SASE is an emerging cybersecurity concept that is used to deliver wide area network and security controls as a cloud computing service directly to the source of connection rather than a data centre.

Every NewEdge data centre is directly connected with Microsoft and Google, as well as other peering relationships in key regions with Amazon, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Box and Dropbox. Netskope said that more than 25 of the Fortune 100 companies use its NewEdge network.

To support the new data centre, Netskope is actively recruiting in Ireland for both Irish and flexible pan-European roles in engineering, sales, marketing and HR. The company aims to double its headcount in the country over the coming year.

The new centre coincides with the expansion of Netskope’s Irish customer base, which the company said includes major customers in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and retail.

“Robust SASE solutions backed by local data centres are important for all organisations that require clear oversight over their data, wherever it goes, in order to meet stringent data policies both inside and outside the EU,” Murray added.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.