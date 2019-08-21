How can companies get more efficient at patching vulnerabilities?

New research has found that using a patch tool and relying on risk-based prioritisation are some of the factors which tend to correlate with effect management of security vulnerabilities.

Predictive cyber risk firm Kenna Security has come out with a new report which shows the top factors that make companies faster and more efficient in patching vulnerabilities. The research, produced in conjunction with the Cyentia Institute, uses survey data and standardised metrics to explore how high-performing companies achieve success. It builds on three previous instalments to the series.

“This research shows what companies with high-performing vulnerability management programs are doing right,” said Ed Bellis, CTO at Kenna Security.

Jay Jacobs, data scientist and co-founder and partner at the Cyentia Institute, added: “Over the past year, this series has given readers a unique view into the benchmarks of success in the vulnerability management space, a key practice on the frontlines of cybersecurity. Now, we’ve examined the choices that companies make – their budgets, their priorities, and their organizational structure – to achieve those results.”

The report concludes that companies which most effectively manage security vulnerabilities use a patch tool, rely on risk-based prioritisation tools and have multiple, specialised remediation teams that focus on specific sectors of a technology stack.

The research also notes that companies that report having a mature and well-funded vulnerability management programs were more likely to patch vulnerabilities faster, but that didn’t mean these firms necessarily addressed the riskiest vulnerabilities first.

The report also notes the factors that can hinder a company’s ability to patch high-risk vulnerabilities quickly, such as using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to prioritise vulnerabilities for remediation. Companies focused on compliance tended to, according to the research, struggle to patch all high-risk vulnerabilities across their organisation.

Previous volumes of these reports have found that the median time-to-remediation is 100 days and that one-quarter of vulnerabilities remain open for over a year. Additionally, up to 40pc of vulnerabilities observed in enterprise networks are still open today.

You can read the report in full here.