UK firm Cycle0 is bringing its biomethane plants to Ireland

Ireland’s renewable gas production is set to get a boost as the UK’s Cycle0 has set up a branch here.

The company plans to make significant investments across the country to increase its biomethane production, by using methane gas from Ireland’s agriculture industry.

Cycle0 develops small-scale, modular plants that capture methane to turn into renewable gas. There are currently only a handful of biomethane plants in operation in Ireland, despite there being more than 1,000 plants across Europe in 2021.

It is estimated that methane from livestock accounts for more than two-thirds of Ireland’s agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. Groups such as Teagasc believe a reduction in methane is required for Ireland to reach its 2030 emissions targets.

Cycle0 claims its biomethane plants are designed to be easily shipped and assembled on-site, making them ideal for remote locations where agricultural feedstock would normally be difficult to access.

The UK company said it has 18 biomethane projects in operation or at different stages of development throughout Europe and Latin America.

“We’re on a mission to reduce GHG emissions now and help meet the revised RePowerEU target of producing 35bn [cubic metres] of biomethane by 2030,” said Cycle0 CEO Laurence Molke. “Investing in Ireland’s new biomethane sector is another step towards reaching those goals.”

Molke said Cycle0’s conversations with Ireland’s natural gas operator, Gas Networks Ireland, have shown they have a firm commitment to developing biomethane in Ireland.

Last August, Ireland created a formal certification process for renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen to enter the national network. Gas Networks Ireland is the body responsible for issuing Guarantees of Origin certificates for renewable gases.

Gas Networks Ireland growth development manager, David Hanahoe, said Cycle0’s expansion into Ireland is “another recognition” of the country’s potential to create a biomethane industry.

“An Irish indigenous biomethane industry would not only support the decarbonisation of the agricultural sector, but it would also provide significant opportunities for rural communities and facilitate sustainable circular economies,” Hanahoe said.

