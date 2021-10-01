Tammy Strickland wins FameLab Ireland 2021

Strickland’s whodunnit-inspired talk, The Curious Case of a Seizure at Night, concerned the complexities of epilepsy.

Tammy Strickland has been crowned the winner of FameLab Ireland 2021 and in so doing been named Ireland’s best science communicator.

The final was held yesterday (30 September) and saw twelve competitors deliver three minute talks on a range of science subjects. Having won, Strickland will now represent Ireland at the FameLab international finals, next month.

Strickland’s talk was entitled The Curious Case of a Seizure at Night. She discussed epilepsy, noting that it is a complex condition with multiple, not fully-understood causes, and that it effects some 50m people worldwide.

The short lecture was given through the medium of a story about an encounter on a night-time train. Answering judges’ questions afterwards, Strickland said she was inspired by Agatha Christie, who some historians think may have had epilepsy, and the “whodunnit” character of the study of the condition, with researchers searching for a “culprit”.

Strickland also noted the ways in which epilepsy is poorly understood by the public in general. She said: “There’s a lack of control, and people can stigmatise behavioural traits like that in society, unfortunately. There’s a similar story for things like schizophrenia.

“I think people get quite afraid. It’s a dramatic situation, where people feel they can’t help.”

She pointed out that photosensitivity, which is often associated with epilepsy, actually affects only round 3pc of cases of the condition. The story Strickland told in her talk concerned a man whose seizures tended just to occur at a certain time of day, without any triggering event.

Reacting to her win, Strickland said: “Oh my god, thank you so much. That’s a complete shock. Wow!”

Strickland is a pre-doctoral student at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, doing research on the links between circadian rhythm disruption and neurological conditions including acquired epilepsy.

She previously studied at Trinity College Dublin and NUI Galway, and is a member of the board of Women in Technology and Science Ireland.

This year’s FameLab Ireland was the ninth and last edition of the competition. It was run by the British Council of Ireland with funding from Science Foundation Ireland.