Irish industry research gets a €16.5m equipment boost

48 projects will get access to state-of-the-art equipment through Enterprise Ireland’s Capital Equipment Fund.

Third-level institutions across Ireland have secured a total of €16.5m in funding to purchase new equipment to support their ongoing industry research projects.

This funding will give awardees access to various forms of equipment hosted by technology gateways and technology centres across Ireland. The funding comes from the 2023 Capital Equipment Fund, administered by Enterprise Ireland.

These gateways and centres work on strategic research, development and innovation projects in co-ordination with Ireland’s research institutions. Enterprise Ireland said these organisations are responsible for more than 1,500 annual collaborations between Irish SMEs and multinational companies.

The 48 awardees were selected out of 59 eligible applications. Eligibility was based on their strong track record of industry engagement, a significant need for new equipment and the space to service and maintain the equipment.

The projects are from various research centres, such as the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Process Analysis in Cork and the Centre for Research in Engineering Surface Technology in Dublin.

The funding was announced today (20 November) by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, who said the Capital Equipment Fund has invested €44m over the past four years. In 2021, the Capital Equipment Fund supported 61 projects with a total of €12.4m.

“This new state-of the-art equipment across the network will help companies become competitive and resilient and will address important needs within all sectors,” Coveney said. “It will also strengthen industry collaboration with our third-level sector, benefiting all involved.

“Driving innovation across Ireland’s enterprise sector is paramount and providing the infrastructure needed to facilitate this innovation is essential.”

Marina Donohoe, Enterprise Ireland’s divisional manager for research and innovation, said companies across “all sectors” are dealing with challenges associated with sustainability, digitalisation and recent AI advances.

“The additional equipment funded by this call, coupled with the items already available from the previous funding, will help companies gain and maintain a competitive advantage both at home and abroad through the development of innovative new products, services and manufacturing process technologies,” Donohoe said.

“I expect the outcomes of this call to have a strategic impact on Irish Industry for years to come.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.