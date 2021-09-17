New website informs researchers about the holistic impact of their work

piimpact’s launch follows several Irish research bodies’ appeal for more interaction between researchers and public policy makers.

A medical devices research centre based in National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) has launched a new website to inform scientists about the impact their research has on society.

The new website will support researchers in developing a more holistic view of the impact of their work. It aims to create awareness, particularly among early career scientists and researchers, of the importance of research for the public good.

piimpact.com launched yesterday (16 September) at NUIG’s Cúram centre. The website’s toolkit was developed on the back of the Principal Investigator Impact project and feedback from almost 600 principal investigators across Ireland.

Professor Abhay Pandit, scientific director at Cúram, said: “This website and toolkit offer a fantastic opportunity to begin to prepare for and plan one’s journey as a successful personal investigator and plan for impact. Moreover, the toolkit offers a novel approach to planning for impact, wherein one can plan one’s collaborations to maximise impact.”

The resource aims to provide academics with a way of assessing the impact of their work on all of society, not just in academic circles.

Dr Brendan Dolan, lead postdoctoral researcher on the Principal Investigator Impact project, which led to the formation of the website, said: “We wanted to identify the strategies and approaches of our individual scientists, and PIs [principal investigators] in particular, to enhance the impact potential of their work, including how they engage and collaborate with various stakeholders who could benefit from the research undertaken.”

Dolan added that their aim was to “inform and assist new principal investigators taking on this role by providing practical learning tools and resources for learning and professional development training.”

A white paper on preparing medical device scientists for the principal investigator role and impact, developed by the Principal Investigator Impact project was published to coincide with the site’s launch.

Research and public policy

The launch of piimpact.com and the publication of the research paper follows another similar report from The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) and the Irish Research Council (IRC). The two bodies teamed up to author a report outlining how research can best inform public policy.

‘Research for Public Policy: An Outline Roadmap’ was published on the back of a webinar series that the organisations ran earlier this year. The webinars explored the importance of evidence-based policy and how to harness the expertise of Ireland’s researchers for the benefit of society.

The report recommends the establishment of a national policy challenge platform to enable research organisations to upload summaries of their research projects which have policy significance.

It also recommends that Ireland should adapt the European Science Advice Mechanism (SAM) to an Irish context. The SAM is a service created by the European Commission that provides independent, scientific advice directly to European Commissioners to inform their decision-making on policy issues.

A group of stakeholders in the higher education and research sector have publicly backed the report and its recommendations, including Science Foundation Ireland, the Irish Universities Association, Campus Engage, Irish Humanities Alliance, the Health Research Board and the Technological Higher Education Association.

Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, chair of the IRC commented that “it was evident that all stakeholders were in agreement” that encouraging communication between policymakers and researchers should be “a vital agenda” for Ireland.

“The reality in this country is that, although multiple sources of valuable policy advice exist, the pathway for contributing to policy development remains relatively narrow. We know there is no one single solution but, for the proposals in this report to be successful, we will need the Government, our research institutions and research funders to play their part,” she added.

