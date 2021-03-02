Carbon neutral truck trialled with Kerry County Council

During the two-week trial, the local authority moved road salt from Co Tipperary using a truck fuelled by carbon neutral renewable gas.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and buses produce around 30pc of the country’s road transport carbon emissions despite only accounting for 4pc of vehicles.

In 2019, Cavan company Virginia International Logistics became the first haulier in Ireland to complete a zero carbon HGV delivery to Europe.

Now, Kerry County Council has become Ireland’s first local authority to trial a carbon neutral truck, powered by compressed renewable gas.

The truck was supplied by Scania dealers, T Nolan and Sons in Castleisland. Its carbon neutral gas (CNG) was supplied by Gas Networks Ireland.

During the two-week trial, Kerry County Council used this clean transport solution to move road salt from Co Tipperary.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said transport is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise.

“We are delighted to do our bit in Kerry and trial trucks powered by renewable gas as a viable option to reduce our fleet emissions.”

Gas Networks Ireland’s CNG programme delivery manager, Declan O’Sullivan, said: “We are delighted that Kerry County Council has joined companies around Ireland in experiencing the emissions and cost savings associated with using both natural and renewable gas in HGVs.”

Carbon neutral gas grants

Gas Networks Ireland has also announced a €2.9m CNG vehicle grant scheme, which will support the purchase of up to 400 gas-powered HGVs.

The grant will cover 20pc of the difference between CNG and diesel-powered vehicles, capped at €5,000, with a maximum €60,000 available to any one applicant. Grants can be used towards the costs of vehicles registered from 2020.

The scheme is co-financed by the European Union’s TEN-T Programme under the Connecting Europe Facility as part of the Green Connect Project.

“Renewable gas, which is entering the gas network today, enables carbon neutral transport, as CNG vehicles operating on natural gas today are future proofed for renewable gas,” said O’Sullivan.

“By delivering a network of CNG filling stations and enabling the introduction of renewable gas to the network, we are supporting hauliers and fleet operators to make a sustainable switch to a carbon neutral fuel.”