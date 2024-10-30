GitHub Copilot brings in AI models from OpenAI rivals

The Microsoft-owned platform is going multimodel for its Copilot code completion and programming tool.

Developer platform GitHub announced yesterday (29 October) that its giving developers more choice with its Copilot tool by offering new AI models for users who want to switch from OpenAI.

The Microsoft-owned platform will offer Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro and OpenAI’s o1-preview and o1-mini for those using Copilot Chat. Until now, Copilot Chat was powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.

In a blogpost, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said: “GitHub is committed to its ethos as an open developer platform, and ensuring every developer has the agency to build with the models that work best for them. Today at GitHub Universe, we delivered just that.”

Speaking to TechCrunch, Dohmke said the company believes the era of a single model is over.

“We, at GitHub, believe in developer choice and that developers – for reasons of company policy, benchmarks that they have seen, different programming languages and, of course, personal preference, or because they’re using that model for other scenarios already – prefer one of the competing models, and so we’re officially partnering with both Anthropic and Google.”

The developer platform owned by Microsoft first launched its AI tool Copilot in 2021. Since then, Copilot has received numerous updates and upgrades, such as being infused with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 Turbo model and the Dall-E 3 image generator, as well as the reveal of a premium version of the chatbot.

Additionally, its parent company Microsoft has been investing heavily in its AI offerings, boosted by its partnership with AI powerhouse OpenAI.

While the latest announcement has been heralded as a way to give developers more choice, Microsoft is still facing regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this year, the US announced plans to launch antitrust investigations into Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia to determine the extent of their dominance in the AI sector.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.