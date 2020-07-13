Accenture makes a strategic investment in Synadia

Accenture has invested in Synadia, a start-up that has developed an adaptive edge architecture to support clients in the future as edge computing accelerates.

On Thursday (9 July), global professional services business Accenture announced that it has made a strategic investment into Los Angeles start-up Synadia. Neither of the companies revealed the terms of the equity investment.

Founded in 2017 by Derek Collison, Synadia maintains and leads the development of the Neural Autonomic Transport System (NATS) open-source project. By utilising NATS.io, Synadia has created a decentralised global utility to connect digital systems, services and devices.

The start-up has built a cloud-native messaging technology on top of NATS.io, which can run on all major cloud provider platforms and help companies to build edge applications with improved security and latency over existing options.

Accenture said that with the “unprecedented” expansion of edge computing, organisations need a secure, flexible, extensible and future-proof communications capability across cloud, on-premises, web, mobile and IoT environments.

The company said that Synadia will help to address these needs with its differentiated adaptive edge architecture.

The investment

Accenture Technology’s senior managing director of growth and strategy, Sanjeev Vohra, said: “Enterprise data is increasingly being created at the edge and the ability to securely message across the edge application landscape is critical.

“Powered by NATS.io, Synadia provides capabilities we believe will provide value for our clients now and in the future as edge computing accelerates.”

Collison, who is chief executive of Synadia, added: “As organisations continue to push the boundaries of a hyperconnected world, Synadia delivers solutions required to help accelerate business value and growth. Accenture’s investment will enable Synadia to further capitalise on our position as a leader for adaptive edge architectures and modern distributed systems.”

Accenture Ventures managing director Tom Lounibos said that the company’s investment in Syandia and the NATS.io ecosystem demonstrates its commitment to discover next-generation technologies.

“We believe that Synadia offers our enterprise clients a foundational piece of data security and resiliency needed for edge computing,” Lounibos added.