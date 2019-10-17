‘Very beneficial to Irish companies’: EI partners with AdventHealth

The agreement will enable Irish companies to gain improved access to the US health system and develop a deeper understanding of market demands.

Today (17 October), Enterprise Ireland announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with US healthcare provider AdventHealth.

The agreement was made at last week’s Med in Ireland conference, a biennial event that was held in Dublin’s RDS. There were also a significant number of jobs in Galway announced at the event.

During the medical technologies conference, AdventHealth, which is headquartered in Florida, signed an agreement with Enterprise Ireland in the presence of Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen, TD.

One of the largest non-profit hospital groups in the US, AdventHealth operates more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care centres in nine states. The healthcare provider’s services are used by more than 5m patients per year.

The partnership

Enterprise Ireland said that its collaboration with AdventHealth is a market-led initiative that will provide Irish companies with direct access to key market leaders in the US.

As a result, companies will have access to clinicians and key decision-makers in a major health network, providing insights into the products and services that are required to meet market demand in the future.

AdventHealth will also be able to connect with international companies across sectors including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, and software and information technologies.

The healthcare provider is seeking companies focused on improving outcomes, lowering costs and improving quality of care, and will work with Enterprise Ireland and its clients to develop and commercialise new medical technologies, secure joint ventures and provide platforms to integrate with US healthcare companies.

Breen said: “The partnership agreed today between AdventHealth and Enterprise Ireland will give Irish medical technologies and healthcare companies the opportunity to supply innovative products and services to one of the leading healthcare providers in the US.

“Having a world-class healthcare provider such as AdventHealth enter into this strategic alliance is a great endorsement of what Ireland has to offer in healthcare provision and medical technology.”

‘Confirming Ireland’s status as a global leader’

Daryl Tol, CEO and president of AdventHealth’s central Florida division, said: “As a national organisation focused on providing world-class healthcare, AdventHealth has partnered with US businesses of all sizes to find solutions to our greatest opportunities.

“Working with Enterprise Ireland to search for healthcare innovators on a global scale and find the most innovative solutions to improve our patients’ health and wellbeing.”

Stephen Creaner, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, added: “The agreement signed today will prove very beneficial to Irish companies looking to gain a deeper understanding and access to the US health system.

“AdventHealth is a global leader in best practice of improving patient experiences and we are delighted to officially enter into this strategic alliance, which will ultimately improve the efficiency of bringing new Irish technologies, products and services to benefit patients in the US, while further confirming Ireland’s status as a global leader in healthcare solutions.”

AdventHealth’s research institute has more than 250 investigators and more than 500 clinical trials in progress.

The healthcare provider also runs a designated statutory teaching hospital in Orlando, where it trains physicians from around the world in nationally and internationally recognised programmes in cardiology, cancer, women’s medicine, neuroscience, diabetes, orthopaedics, paediatrics, transplant and advanced surgical programmes.