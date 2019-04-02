Intel invests $117m in 14 disruptive tech start-ups

Chip giant is betting big on the future of AI, communications and healthcare.
Intel Capital has revealed that it has invested $117m in 14 promising tech start-ups from the US, the UK, Israel, Canada and China.
At the Intel Capital Global Summit in Arizona, Intel said the 14 companies joining Intel Capital’s portfolio are creating powerful AI platforms, new ways to see and analyse materials for the built world and our bodies, more efficient and greener manufacturing technologies, and disruptive new approaches to chip design.
“Intel has driven disruption for the last 50 years, changing the way we live by making compute ubiquitous. Intel Capital is continuing that legacy of disruption with these investments,” said Wendell Brooks, Intel senior vice-president and president of Intel Capital.
“These companies are shifting the way we think about artificial intelligence, communications, manufacturing and healthcare – areas that will become increasingly essential in coming years as the linchpins of a smarter, more connected society.”
A deep dive into deep tech
Each year, Intel Capital puts between $300m and $500m into innovative companies across a wide range of emerging technologies.
The 14 companies include:
- Shanghai-based Cloudpick
- Palo Alto-based SambaNova Systems
- Toronto-based Untether AI
- Zhuhai-based EEasy Technology
- Palo Alto-based Mighty Networks
- Santa Clara-based Pixeom
- Guildford-based Polystream
- Petaluma-based Tibit Communications
- Houston-based Medical Informatics Corp
- San Diego-based Reveal Biosciences
- Palo Alto-based Landing AI
- Cupertino-based OnScale
- Haifa-based ProteanTecs
- Roseville-based Qolibri
“Our continued goal is to leverage the global resources and expertise of the world’s greatest engineering company, and its ecosystem of customers and partners, to help these founders accelerate growth and innovation,” Brooks said.
