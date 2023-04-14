15 start-ups graduate from MTU’s New Frontiers programme

The latest round had the highest number of women participants since the New Frontiers programme began more than 10 years ago.

A new cohort of ambitious business leaders have graduated from the second phase of this year’s New Frontiers programme hosted by Munster Technological University (MTU).

A company making bridges from windmill blades, a tech business trying to decrease the energy use in pasteurisation and a handheld device for detecting malignant tumours are just some examples from the latest batch of 15 graduates.

The programme said this year saw the highest number of women participants since New Frontiers first began more than a decade ago.

The New Frontiers programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland, aims to accelerate early-stage businesses with strong employment, growth and international potential, which would contribute to job creation and economic activity.

MTU is one of many institutions around the country to run a New Frontiers programme. The second phase of the programme is focused on developing the applicants’ business propositions and offers a support package valued at €30,000.

The latest programme was delivered at the Rubicon Centre at MTU. The New Frontiers programme manager at the Rubicon Centre, Aoife McInerney, said it was an “immense privilege” work with a group of “talented and committed” founders.

“The most valuable thing they build, while on the New Frontiers programme, is the network with their peers and their knowledge of the ongoing support available throughout the Irish start-up ecosystem,” McInerney said.

The successful start-ups – predominately from the Cork region – include Blade Bridge, which reuses windmill blades to create short span bridges and other functional items.

Hibra Design is another Cork-based start-up, which offers decarbonisation as a service by electrifying traditional diesel off-road vehicles, such as mining trucks.

Clisteprobe is developing a handheld device that aims to deliver instant results on whether a tumour is malignant or benign, while Lughcent Technology’s is looking at UVs as a way to decrease the water and energy requirements of traditional pasteurisation.

Many exciting start-up ideas have gone through the New Frontiers programme over the years. Last year, a sports-tech company focused on fencing, a cloud computing provider supporting charities and a publishing platform for the creator economy were the big winners at the programme hosted by Technological University of the Shannon.

