Swiss HR tech snaps up Dublin start-up Our Tandem

Beqom and Our Tandem will continue to operate under their own brand names while the two teams work on the performance management platform.

Dublin-based employee performance management start-up Our Tandem has been acquired by Swiss HR tech company Beqom to improve businesses’ ability to compensate workers.

Our Tandem, previously known as Tandem HR, was founded in 2016 by Aisling Teillard and Clare Bonham. The start-up has developed a performance management platform that aims to help both managers and employees improve the workplace environment.

“Our Tandem has been a leader and a supporter of the shifting needs of individual organisations and the workforce, and we are ready to take our next step and join forces with Beqom,” CEO Teillard said.

“I have no doubt that the combined power of these two solutions will further transform how organisations manage and reward employees along their journey and build happier higher performing teams.”

Teillard told SiliconRepublic.com in 2017 how millennials were taking centre stage in the workforce and why they should take the driver seat in the future of work. She also later spoke about Our Tandem’s initial challenges with the Competitive Start Fund, which it later secured.

Earlier that year, the company expanded its operations in Dublin creating 40 new jobs after a €2m seed funding round led by Frontline Ventures, along with ACT Venture Capital, Enterprise Ireland and angel investors.

Beqom said the acquisition will help it to provide a one-of-a-kind continuous performance and rewards platform that offers personalised rewards – within companies’ budgets – aligned to real-time data and feedback, giving employees a feeling of purpose and engagement.

“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward, not just because of the combination of the products, but because of the combination of the people. We found in the Our Tandem team a perfect match with the Beqom culture,” said Beqom CEO Fabio Ronga.

Beqom, which itself has developed a cloud-based compensation management platform, and Our Tandem will continue to operate under their respective brands while integrating and growing both the teams and accelerating product innovation.

“[Our] vision has always been to help customers effectively leverage their talent to drive their business, so combining Our Tandem’s innovative continuous performance solution with our unique total rewards platform offers a true breakthrough in employee management,” Ronga said.

