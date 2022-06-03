6 women founders to present their start-ups at SheGenerate showcase

SheGenerate is an all-women accelerator-lite programme organised by AwakenHub. The final on 14 June will take place online.

Six women entrepreneurs have made it to the final showcase for SheGenerate, an all-island programme for Irish women founders.

SheGenerate was launched in November 2021 by AwakenHub, a network of women founders in Ireland. The accelerator-lite programme kicked off with 56 women from 51 early-stage start-ups.

These women participated in a series of six half-day workshops, as well as more than 50 mentorship sessions. The sessions were led by domain experts from across the AwakenHub community from Ireland, the UK and the US.

In the end, six women made it to the final stage of the programme. They will present their start-ups to the AwakenHub community at an online event on 14 June. The overall winner on the night will be decided by the audience through a live vote.

Businesswoman Shana Chu, founder of Tailr, will speak at the event about her founder’s journey. Tailr is a cloud-based platform changing production for the clothing industry.

The final is being supported by InterTradeIreland, a group helping SMEs across the island of Ireland to navigate cross-border markets.

AwakenHub was supported by Rethink Ireland’s Social Enterprise Development fund, Ulster Bank NI and Pulsar NI in running the SheGenerate programme.

The six women due to present on June 14 are:

Michelle Connor – Kinva

Kinva is a secure platform connecting healthcare and other professionals directly with their clients and patients to provide them with tailored therapeutic plans.

Lara Hanlon – Portion Collaborative

Portion Collaborative was founded by Hanlon, a former senior designer at IBM. Her business focuses on food technologies.

Cate O’Connor – Boxable

Boxable is a corporate gifting business that uses sustainable Irish products.

Katrina Gormley – NumeraSee

NumeraSee provides face-to-face and online mentoring in maths for primary school-aged children and their parents. It was founded last October.

Lisa Breslin ­– ImagineLab

Imagine Lab is a creative studio specialising in branding strategies, and graphic and motion design for SMEs

Bernie McTiernan – Baba Dreams

Baba Dreams makes high quality, safe, durable and reusable products for children. Comfort for both parent and child is at the core of the design process.

Those interested in attending the SheGenerate showcase can pick up tickets on Eventbrite.

