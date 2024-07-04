Amazon shelves business version of its Astro security robot

The company has confirmed that Astro for Business will no longer function starting 25 September this year and that new devices are not available for purchase.

Amazon has decided to wind down support for its Astro security robot for small businesses to focus on the home version of the product.

Launched just seven months ago, Astro for Business was pitched as a camera-equipped security robot assistant for SMEs that had features including programming routes, Ring alarms, motion detectors and remote control. Compared to the home version of the robot, Astro for Business has an increased mapping capacity of up to 5,000 sq ft.

“In the coming weeks, Amazon will fully refund any Amazon Astro for Business device purchase to the original payment method used. If the original payment method expired or isn’t on file, we’ll issue a credit to your Amazon account,” the company wrote.

“If you’re an Astro Secure subscriber, you’ll no longer be charged any subscription fees beginning 3 July 2024 and will receive a refund for any unused, prepaid subscription fees to the payment method associated with your Ring account.”

In an email sent to customers yesterday (3 July) and seen by TechCrunch, Amazon said the reason behind shelving Astro for Business is to focus on the home version of the security robot.

“We are fully committed to our vision of bringing world-class consumer robotics solutions to the home,” a spokesperson said. “To accelerate our progress and ongoing research to make Astro the best in-home robot, we’ve made the decision to wind down support for Astro for Business. We’re excited about the in-home experiences we’re inventing for Astro and look forward to sharing more in the future.”

Amazon first launched Astro as a home security robot in September 2021 that can allow a user to navigate their home remotely to check in on something specific, or patrol the house for unexpected persons or sounds of alarms. It also integrates with services from Ring, Amazon’s smart home security subsidiary.

A year after its launch, Amazon introduced a range of new features for Astro, including an update that helped the robot detect cats and dogs in the home and keep an eye on them while on patrol on behalf of the owner.

