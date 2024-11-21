Finalists for Irish Medtech Awards 2024 named

Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Deciphex are some of the names included on this year’s prestigious list.

Irish Medtech, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland have today (21 November) unveiled the finalists for the 2024 Irish MedTech Awards, with the winners to be announced as part of the Medtech Rising business conference in Galway on 5 December.

Irish Medtech, the Ibec group that represents the medtech sector, runs the annual event in order to celebrate achievement and diversity in the industry and this year’s event will explore shifting global trends, Ireland’s competitive position, disruptive innovation, sustainability in medtech and fostering diverse workforces.

Among this year’s categories is an award for Medtech Company of the Year. Arrotek Medical, Deciphex and Freudenberg Medical are all nominated for this award. Deciphex was crowned Medtech Company of the Year at last year’s event. There are also a number of awards in recognition of the medtech companies that have made a positive impact to the world around them, such as Sustainable Medtech Company of the Year and Best Diversity and Representation Initiative in Medtech.

John Nugent, the department manager of medical technologies and healthcare services at IDA Ireland said: “We’re proud to co-host Medtech Rising with our partners and wish all those shortlisted the best of luck.

“The Irish Medtech Awards aren’t only an occasion to recognise those organisations that are making Ireland a global medtech hub that attracts investments and adds jobs, it’s also a chance for leaders to network and share best practice to help the sector in Ireland advance in an increasingly competitive environment.”

The department manager for industry, life sciences and high-potential start-ups at Enterprise Ireland, Cepta Duffy, also commented, stating: “Ireland is recognised as being a leading global medtech hub, with our community of pioneering leaders playing a pivotal and transformative role in healthcare around the world.

“Medtech Rising celebrates the collaborative nature of the Irish medtech sector, as well as highlighting innovations from Irish businesses which are delivering cutting-edge solutions to global challenges. Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support this year’s Irish Medtech Awards, and congratulates all the entrants and finalists on their achievements.”

Here is the full shortlist for the 2024 Irish Medtech Awards:

Medtech Company of the Year

Arrotek Medical

Deciphex

Freudenberg Medical

Emerging Medtech Company of the Year

ICS Medical Devices

Luma Vision

Tympany Medical

Sustainable Medtech Company of the Year

Boston Scientific Clonmel

Stryker Ireland

Zimmer Biomet

Digital Health Innovation of the Year

Deciphex

Galenband

Head Diagnostics

Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech

Alcon Ireland

Boston Scientific Cork

Harmac

Collaboration in Medtech Award

Atlantic Technological University (MSc and postgraduate certificate in End-to-End Sterility Assurance)

Deciphex and Novartis

University of Galway and Medtronic Signature Innovation Partnership

Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year

Arrotek Medical

Freudenberg Medical

Lawrence Engineering

Best Talent Strategy in Medtech

BD Research Centre Ireland

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Zimmer Biomet

Best Diversity and Representation Initiative in Medtech

Boston Scientific Galway

Mergon

Stryker Ireland

