Google Cloud names Helen Kelisky managing director for UK and Ireland

Google has appointed Helen Kelisky as the new managing director of its cloud business for the UK and Ireland.

Kelisky has more than 30 years’ experience in the tech industry, having previously held senior sales and leadership roles at OpenText, Salesforce and IBM.

In a tweet, Kelisky said she was “thrilled to join the company at such an exciting period of growth and to support more UK and Ireland businesses through digital and cloud transformation.”

In her new role, she will be responsible for Google Cloud operations and sales strategy across the UK and Ireland. She will be based in London.

Kelisky is joining Google from OpenText, where she was vice-president of B2B EMEA sales. Prior to her role at OpenText, she served briefly as commercial adviser to software-as-a-service start-up Autto.io. She was also senior VP for cloud sales in the UK and Ireland at Salesforce, and VP for Marketing Cloud in the company’s EMEA division.

She was at IBM for seven years, serving as VP for cloud in the UK and Ireland for three years. Before that position, Kelisky was the company’s VP for London and south enterprise business and VP of telecoms and media industry for Ireland and the UK.

Kelisky is also interested in advocacy. She is a board member of Women in Telecoms and Technology, a non-profit organisation set up to champion women in the sector.

Kelisky was welcomed to her new job by Adaire Fox-Martin, who was recently appointed head of operations for Google Ireland. Fox-Martin is also Google Cloud president for the EMEA region.

“We are thrilled to have Helen join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth,” Fox-Martin said. “She brings a wealth of experience with her to the Google Cloud family.”

Pip White was previously Google Cloud’s managing director for the UK and Ireland before moving to Slack at the end of last year.

