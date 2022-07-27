Google Maps rolls out new features in time for the holiday season

Google Maps users have to wait a few weeks for the cycling routes updates, but location sharing and aerial views are being rolled out now.

Google Maps has announced several new updates, which it said it is unveiling in time for summer travellers.

These updates include photorealistic aerial views of popular landmarks, more detailed cycling routes and improved location sharing.

Google Maps’ director of product, Amanda Leicht Moore, outlined these new features in a blog post published today (27 July).

“Google Maps can help you transform the way you coordinate plans and stay connected this summer and beyond. Whether you’re checking out top landmarks in a new city, planning to hop on your bike, or hanging out with friends around town, these updates have you covered,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that people use Google Maps to check information on landmarks. With that in mind, Google Maps will provide photorealistic aerial views of more than 100 famous landmarks across the world.

This update is the first step in the tech giant’s plan to launch immersive view. Immersive view is an experience that pairs AI with billions of high definition Street View, satellite and aerial imagery. To see an aerial view of a landmark, search for it in Google Maps and go to the Photos section.

For more than 12 years, Google Maps has provided cycling routes. It uses AI paired with data from cities, trusted cartographic partners and feedback from the Google community.

Now, cyclists can get better and more detailed information on the routes they plan to take, including elevation on hills, heavy traffic and road surface types.

According to Leicht Moore, this update was made owing to the fact many more people are taking up cycling as a more sustainable transport option. Once the feature is available, users can see the data when they search for cycling routes on Google Maps. It will be available in the coming weeks.

Lastly, Google Maps’ location sharing feature is aimed at making travellers feel safer. They can share their location with their friends so their loved ones know where they are.

Both the location sharing feature and the aerial views of landmarks are being rolled out on Google Maps on Android and iOS.

