Jim O’Dea named general manager of Workhuman for Ireland

This is the latest in a series of new appointments for the company, which is in a period of personnel expansion.

Irish-founded, cloud-based human management company Workhuman has today (23 January) announced that Jim O’Dea will take over as the organisation’s general manager in Ireland. O’Dea has worked with the company for 13 years and is currently SVP of global operations.

His appointment is among several others intended to advance the organisation’s capacity in operational and e-commerce leadership, product innovation and AI-powered employee recognition technology. It was also announced that Daniel Ryan, who has experience at Diageo and Unilever, will join Workhuman as the VP of global operations.

Speaking of the announcement, Eric Mosley, Workhuman’s CEO, said, “Ireland is integral to our business and these recent investments underscore the region’s importance as our global innovation and operational hub. Under Jim and Daniel’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen operational alignment and further accelerate growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, O’Dea said he was honoured to have been named as the new general manager for Ireland, noting it was an exciting time for the organisation as it continues to expand.

“Our growth and innovation over the past few years have been extraordinary, and I look forward to leading our over 500 talented people based at our offices at Park West as we continue to drive Workhuman’s mission forward,” O’Dea said.

“At the heart of our success is the power of recognition, which fuels a culture of appreciation and drives meaningful global impact. I am committed to ensuring that we continue to harness this power, while also scaling our presence in EMEA and supporting our business efforts worldwide.”

Last year, Shmulik Barel was appointed to the role of VP of engineering in Dublin, in order to drive the company’s AI innovation. We previously spoke with Barel about the product engineering space and how generative AI and an evolving marketplace are changing the landscape.

