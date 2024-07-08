Cambrex-owned Q1 Scientific opens new facility in US

The Waterford-based company that was acquired by US-based Cambrex two years ago is celebrating 10 years of business in Ireland.

Q1 Scientific, which provides stability storage services for the life sciences sector, announced today (8 July) that it has expanded into Durham in the US state of North Carolina.

Based in Co Waterford, Q1 Scientific was acquired by US-based global contract development and manufacturing organisation Cambrex for an undisclosed sum two years ago.

Q1 Scientific offers environmentally controlled stability storage services for pharma, medical device and life sciences companies from its 30,000 sq ft facility in Waterford and a 20,000 sq ft facility in Belgium.

It was founded by serial entrepreneur Louise Grubb in 2013 and has been led by managing director Stephen Delaney for the past six years. Grubb also established animal health businesses NutriScience and TriviumVet.

Located right next to an existing Cambrex analytical facility, the brand new state-of-the-art facility in Durham will offer advanced storage capabilities to client companies.

Delaney said that other than the announcement of the new facility, Q1 Scientific is also celebrating 10 years in Ireland and one year in Belgium today.

“Operating these three key global site locations will be a significant benefit to our customers, who can now expect faster turnaround times for the return of samples and greater temperature-controlled transport options across the US and Europe,” Delaney said.

“We also look forward to continuing to add to our team here in Ireland and overseas as we continue to expand our capabilities and capacity across our North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced stability storage services.”

Cambrex CEO Tom Loewald, CEO at Cambrex, said the latest expansion into Durham will enhance the company’s ability to serve pharmaceutical companies across North America.

“This investment not only broadens our footprint but also leverages Q1 Scientific’s extensive expertise in the stability storage business. Q1 Scientific’s expansion into Durham complements its existing facilities in Waterford, Ireland, and Belgium, giving it a global footprint with three locations covering both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.”

