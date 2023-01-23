Wordle rival Quordle snapped up by Merriam-Webster

Quordle creator Freddie Meyer said he could not think of a better home for the game than its new buyers Merriam-Webster.

Quordle, a web-based word game has been acquired by US online dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wordle, the game on which Quordle is based, was bought by The New York Times last February for a seven-figure sum.

Wordle initially took the world by storm a year ago when it went viral following its October 2021 release. The word game gives players six attempts to guess a five letter word. Every 24 hours, the word changes and players can repeat the process if they wish.

Wordle’s success spawned many copy-cats, such as Quordle, Octordle and Heardle. The latter was snapped up by Spotify in July 2022. It is a similar principle to Wordle and its rival word games, but it challenges players to guess a song rather than a word.

Quordle has four words to guess, while Octordle has eight words to guess. Following Merriam-Webster’s acquisition of the game, Quordle’s url now redirects players to its own section on the dictionary publisher’s website.

The Merriam-Webster logo also appears beside Quordle’s above the game. When a player clicks the question mark button, they will see a brief message from Freddie Meyer, the game’s creator.

“I’m delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I can’t think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!”

In a statement made to TechCrunch, Merriam-Webster president Greg Barlow said the game was “a favourite” of the company’s editors.

“It will make a great addition to our line-up of games and quizzes, and we look forward to playing along with the millions of Quordle fans every day.”

