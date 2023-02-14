Vaultree appoints former Twitter CISO Rinki Sethi to its board of directors

Sethi brings decades of security and leadership expertise to the new role, having worked with various companies such as IBM, Rubrik and Twitter to develop security infrastructure.

Cork cybersecurity start-up Vaultree has appointed former Twitter CISO Rinki Sethi to its board of directors.

Vaultree said Sethi will assist the company as it works to take its encryption technology worldwide.

Sethi brings decades of security and technology leadership expertise, working with various companies such as Ebay, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks and IBM. She has worked with these companies to help develop cutting-edge security infrastructure.

Some of her most recent roles include being a VP and CISO for Rubrik in 2019 and with Twitter until January 2022.

Sethi holds several security certifications, along with a bachelor of science degree in computer science engineering from the University of California, Davis and a masters degree in information security from Capella University.

Vaultree raised $12.8m at the end of 2022 to help expand its services. The company’s CEO Ryan Lasmaili said his company aims to be “the new benchmark by which all data security is measured”.

Speaking on Sethi’s appointment to the board, Lasmaili said it is important that Vaultree works with industry experts like her to bring “data-in-use encryption to the forefront and enable businesses to significantly reduce the risks of plaintext data exposure”.

“Trust and confidence are other important pillars that Rinki will bring with her to support Vaultree in creating an encrypted future where plaintext data no longer exists and data-in-use encryption is the standard across all industries,” Lasmaili said.

Sethi said she is excited about Vaultree’s mission and how the company plans to “unleash the power of data by processing encrypted data”.

“I am also very impressed by the team Vaultree has built and am looking forward to joining this journey with them,” Sethi said. “The idea is to democratise and demystify data privacy and encryption.

“As we move toward a world where every human will have ‘privacy traces’ online, we are tackling a real-world issue. Data security is not only one of today’s hot topics but also the topic of tomorrow.”

