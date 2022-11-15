Western Development Commission appoints interim CEO

Allan Mulrooney steps into the role following the departure of Tomás Ó Síocháin.

Allan Mulrooney has been named as interim CEO of the Western Development Commission (WDC) – the agency focused on the economic and societal development of the west of Ireland.

The WDC provides financing to companies and community projects across Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway and Clare, and some of its key projects include initiatives supporting remote working such as the Connected Hubs Network.

Mulrooney’s appointment follows the departure of Tomás Ó Síocháin from the WDC after four years at the helm.

Ó Síocháin is moving on to become CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta. Mulrooney will step into the CEO role at the WDC in December when Ó Síocháin has taken up his new job.

“Allan brings a wealth of experience to this role, particularly in the ongoing and planned work of the WDC, and already has an excellent working relationships with key regional and national stakeholders in the regional development sector,” Ó Síocháin said.

Mulrooney currently holds the role of head of communications and Atlantic Economic Corridor Development. A Sligo native, he joined the WDC in 2019 after having roles at IDA Ireland and at Eir in Dublin.

While at the WDC, he has spearheaded a full rebrand for the organisation, as well as its Connected Hubs campaign and its jobs campaign.

A competitive process to appoint a permanent CEO is expected to get underway in early 2023.

Mulrooney said that it is an honour for him to accept the CEO position on an interim basis.

“Our mission will not change, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the wider WDC team and the Department of Rural and Community Development. It is vital that we continue to stimulate businesses, support innovation, build new partnerships and foster a vibrant ecosystem across the region at this critical time,” he said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.