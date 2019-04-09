Balbriggan town centre gets 100Mbps free Wi-Fi

Businesses and locals unite to kickstart a digital vision for a north Dublin seaside town.

Balbriggan’s town centre has become a free public Wi-Fi zone, providing locals and visitors with unlimited access to speeds of up to 100Mbps.

The scheme was officially launched in the past week by Mayor of Fingal, Councillor Anthony Lavin.

‘As Ireland’s youngest town, we have the highest percentage of digital natives in the country’

– PROF BRIAN MACCRAITH

Local businesses along the route have allowed Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises, providing seamless connectivity within the town centre.

A vision for tomorrow

“As Ireland’s youngest town, we have the highest percentage of digital natives in the country,” said Prof MacCraith, president of DCU and chair of the Balbriggin Leadership Group.

“The free Our Balbriggan Wi-Fi provided by Magnet Networks will be critical to attracting people and businesses to a reimagined town centre and helping us meet future challenges,” MacCraith said.

MacCraith said that 4,000 Balbriggan residents aged over 11 recently took part in the Our Balbriggan survey to prioritise a list of suggested improvements for a €20m-plus transformation of the town.

“Transforming the Main Street and connecting it to a reimagined harbour area topped the board across all age groups in the survey, and our implementation plan will be published at the start of May,” said Councillor Lavin, referring to the survey

The launch of Balbriggan’s town centre Wi-Fi forms part of Fingal County Council’s wider Public Wi-Fi Plan which sees the roll-out of free public Wi-Fi hotspots to town and village centres across the county.

The Plan also sees the roll-out of the Smart Bench pilot, supported by The Department of Rural and Community Development. A number of solar powered, Wi-Fi enabled benches with wireless charging facilities and environmental sensors will be deployed in a number of locations across the county, the first of which have been deployed in Balbriggan.

“The beauty of Magnet Networks’ free Wi-Fi is that you only need to register once, so business visitors and tourists will automatically enjoy free connectivity for their entire stay,” said Magnet Networks managing director Ireland Stephen Brewer.

“As the project is financed by giving local businesses the opportunity to sponsor the Wi-Fi and send promotional offers, local users and visitors can be directed to attractions or places to eat and drink.

“For example, if a local restaurant sponsors the Wi-Fi, they are able to send out a coupon at a set time to everyone who has logged on that day giving them 10pc off,” Brewer added.