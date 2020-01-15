After meeting its sign-up deadline, GoMo launches a new ‘for life’ offer

GoMo is now increasing the price of its data, calls and text bundle for customers who sign up before March 2020.

There was a lot of buzz around Eir’s new digital mobile brand, GoMo, when it launched in October 2019. A new contender in the Irish mobile network market, competing with the likes of Three’s €20 all-you-can-eat data monthly deal, GoMo made its entrance with a major advertising campaign.

With the promise of a €9.99 rolling 30-day sim-only plan that offers customers ‘unlimited’ calls, texts and data for just under a tenner, GoMo’s TV advertisements and bus-stop posters warned potential customers that the deal would only be available to the first 100,000 people who signed up.

In early December, the company said that it was nearing the 100,000 customer mark and expected to surpass that figure before Christmas.

GoMo then said the deal would be extended to any customer who signs up before 8 January, before later extending the offer for another week, until 15 January.

So, what happens if you didn’t sign up in time?

Today (15 January) marks the end of the final deadline to sign up for GoMo’s €9.99 package, and the company said that more than 100,000 customers have made the move to the new network since October.

GoMo has now launched a new plan for customers who sign up before 1 March, which offers the same data, calls and texts monthly package for €12.99, meaning that new customers will pay €3 more per month than GoMo’s early adopters.

As with the original package, the €12.99 ‘for life’ deal will also include 10GB of data as well as free calls and texts while roaming in Europe and the UK.

As part of the Eir group, GoMo benefits from its 99pc population coverage and 98pc 4G coverage. However, there are no retail stores or call centres, so all customer care queries have to be dealt with online.

In 2018, Eir revealed plans to invest €150m to upgrade its masts for the latest 4G network technology, while the company began rolling out its 5G services at the end of last year.