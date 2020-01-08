GoMo extends lifetime €9.99 per month offer to 15 January

Eir’s wholly online mobile brand seeks a higher number of new customers with an extension to its life-long introductory offer.

GoMo has extended its €9.99 a month mobile offer until 15 January.

The digital mobile brand launched by Eir in October entered the market with a life-long €9.99 rolling 30-day SIM-only plan for the first 100,000 customers. GoMo has confirmed that it has reached its targeted milestone but has extended the offer due to commercial demand.

Following an initial €10 set-up charge, the GoMo deal includes free calls and texts, and a data plan that will slow down once an 80GB monthly limit is reached.

It also includes a ‘Roam Like Home’ package with 10GB of roaming data for use throughout Europe as well as free calls and texts while travelling in the EU.

As of 15 January, when the current introductory offer ends, GoMo has confirmed that a new limited-time mobile offer will be announced.

HOLD UP! Can we get a rewind?

We're not ready to let go of €9.99 a month for life just yet… so we're giving you six more days to get into GoMo.

Sign up today at https://t.co/U4HjmA4mt7!#NoGoMoFoMo pic.twitter.com/osTLb5cQfy — @GoMoIreland (@gomoireland) January 8, 2020

GoMo was introduced in late 2019 as an entirely digital brand from Eir, with no bricks-and-mortar store locations. New customers can sign up via the GoMo website and SIMs are then shipped by courier to any address.

All aspects of managing accounts, including retaining a current mobile number and changing the date of porting, are then handled through the website and via a care team available on webchat seven days a week.

It was expected that the brand could reach the 100,000 customer limit for the introductory offer before Christmas 2019.

GoMo operates as part of the Eir group with the same level of network coverage currently offered to Eir customers, which includes more than 98pc 4G coverage.

Updated 12.09pm, 8 January 2020: An earlier version of this article claimed that GoMo had not yet reached 100,000 customers. This has been amended following clarification from a GoMo spokesperson.