Virgin Media Business rolls out new SD-WAN service to Irish customers

The company said the new cloud-ready service has been ‘designed to support next-generation networking’ for businesses.

Virgin Media Business has launched a new service in a bid to help businesses around Ireland improve their networking and security.

The Virgin Media subsidiary, which provides broadband and other connectivity services to businesses, said its new SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) would help clients nationwide to secure and optimise data.

It added that the cloud-ready service has been “designed to support next-generation networking”, with optimisation tools to help organisations access cloud data, applications and SaaS offerings from multiple sites.

SD-WAN builds on the older wide area network (WAN) architecture for a more cloud-centric world. Unlike traditional WAN models, SD-WAN can be used to connect enterprise networks, including dispersed sites and data centres, by relying less on physical infrastructure and more on the cloud.

This type of network is designed to shift traffic in an intelligent way to meet business needs and be more efficient than the traditional WAN.

Emer Kelly, head of sales and marketing at Virgin Media Business Ireland, said the company’s new SD-WAN solution would enable it to “offer a fully managed package that delivers the best in software and network support”.

She added that customers would get 30 years’ of network experience and superfast connectivity, with speeds of up to 1Gbps available to Virgin Media Business customers.

“As part of the SD-WAN journey, we will manage every step of the migration, from planning to delivery of service,” Kelly said.

Virgin Media Business previously partnered with Irish company Innovate and networking giant Cisco to develop ICT solutions for Irish businesses, including SD-WAN tech.

Last year, Vodafone Ireland also launched its SD-WAN service to help businesses in the country better manage their bandwidth and traffic.