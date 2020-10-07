‘Alarming’ increase in cyberattacks during Covid, survey suggests

A new report from IoT provider Asavie says that business leaders should focus on maintaining consistent, company-wide security measures during the pandemic.

Global cyberattacks have been on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic began earlier this year, says Asavie. The enterprise-mobility and IoT-services provider has published research into the future of security in offices around the world. Its survey, delivered by research firm Ecosystm, asked more than 1,000 professionals across C-suite, IT and cybersecurity from 25 different industries.

According to Asavie, “cost reduction and business-retention measures” have been the obvious priorities for companies in the past number of months. However, many have also taken the opportunity to “accelerate digital transformation” for improving employee and customer experiences and focus on cybersecurity.

Since the pandemic started, 44pc of the organisations that responded to Asavie and Ecosystm’s survey said they had experienced a cyberattack specifically because of remote working. At 39pc, more than a third of participants said that scaling endpoint security is their primary “pain point”. Maintaining business continuity was the priority for 33pc and protecting against vulnerabilities was the focus for 32pc.

The top three industries that reported cybersecurity attacks to Asavie were media and telecoms (62pc), financial services (60pc) and health and life sciences (50pc).

Asavie said: “This alarming increase in cyberattacks should be of serious concern for IT managers and enterprises and prompt a rethink of their cybersecurity initiatives holistically for fixed and mobile assets.”

Other challenges respondents mentioned included providing remote workers with VPNs (30pc). For some, employees have been forced to manage their own IT needs. This is a problem, Asavie says, because it leads to “inconsistency across the organisation and potential security gaps”.

An opportunity to evaluate cybersecurity

For companies that have opted to use WAN technologies to facilitate remote working, few have gone to telecom operators, the study showed. Though 28pc had in North America, just 5pc had in EMEA and 3pc in APAC.

In North America, participants identified the greatest hurdle as scaling endpoint security. For EMEA, it was enforcing endpoint policy and ensuring compliance.

Asavie CEO Ralph Shaw said that in light of the findings, there is an “urgent need for digital businesses to deploy frictionless security”.

Amit Gupta, CEO at Ecosystm, added that businesses should view Covid-19 as an “opportunity to rethink cybersecurity initiatives”.

“The future of work will mean supporting remote workers at temporary or home offices, ad-hoc points of sales or employees on the go,” Gupta said. “This means that organisations must secure devices, irrespective of where people work from and irrespective of the network they use.

“CIOs and CISOs are coming to terms with the reality of increasing mobile workloads on remote devices and realise that private enterprise networks must be seamlessly extended to incorporate mobile and IoT endpoints, from a single user to large teams.”