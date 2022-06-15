Cloudflare says it mitigated the largest HTTPS DDoS attack on record

Cloudflare said the DDoS attack likely used hijacked virtual machines and was unique in the amount of resources it required.

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare said it was able to detect and mitigate a record-breaking distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which generated 26m requests a second.

Cloudflare said the massive attack was able to generate more than 212m requests from over 1,500 networks in less than 30 seconds.

The attack targeted an unnamed Cloudflare customer using the Free plan service. Cloudflare said the DDoS attack mostly used cloud service providers rather than residential internet service providers. This suggests that the threat actor used hijacked virtual machines and powerful servers to generate the attack, instead of “much weaker” internet of things (IoT) devices.

A DDoS attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with high volumes of data from multiple sources.

In some cases, the threat actor hijacks multiple devices to uses them to launch the attack. Cloudflare said these “botnet” DDoS attacks are usually responsible for the largest ones on record.

Cloudflare said the record-breaking attack originated from a “small but powerful” botnet of 5,067 devices, with each node generating around 5,200 requests per second at their peak.

“To contrast the size of this botnet, we’ve been tracking another much larger but less powerful botnet of over 730,000 devices,” said Cloudflare product manager Omer Yoachimik yesterday (14 June). “The latter, larger botnet wasn’t able to generate more than one million requests per second.

“Putting it plainly, this botnet was, on average, 4,000 times stronger due to its use of virtual machines and servers,” Yoachimik said.

Cloudflare said the attack was conducted over HTTPS, which use more computational power due to the higher cost of establishing a secure TLS encrypted transmission.

This costs the threat actor more to launch the attack, while also costing more to mitigate it. Yoachimik said this attack stood out in particular, due to the “resources it required at this scale”.

Cloudflare said that large DDoS attacks have been growing in size in frequency, though they remain “short and rapid” as the threat actors try to avoid detection.

In March, a report by cybersecurity company Akamai said DDoS attackers are using a new attack vector that provides a record-breaking amplification ratio of nearly 4.3bn to one. A higher amplification ratio makes it easier for attackers to overwhelm systems with fewer packets.

Ongoing cyberthreats

Global cyber threats have been growing, with an increase in sophisticated, high-impact attacks aimed at critical infrastructure. Organisations in the US have been ramping up cyber defences for several months amid growing concerns around the threat of Russian cyberattacks, amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In March, US president Joe Biden warned companies operating in the country to bolster their security efforts, adding that malicious cyber activity is “part of Russia’s playbook”.

The US, along with its allies in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, expressed concerns in April about the threat of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks on critical infrastructure systems.

