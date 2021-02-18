Trustpilot removed 2.2m fake reviews in 2020

In the company’s first ever transparency report, the review platform revealed how it weeds out fraudulent or malicious reviews.

Review site Trustpilot has revealed that 2.2m fake reviews were removed from the site in 2020 in the company’s first ever transparency report.

The Copenhagen-based company is reportedly preparing for an IPO this year and could even reach $1bn valuation, which would make it the latest European tech company to achieve unicorn’ status.

In its transparency report, Trustpilot said the types of reviews it considered to be fake included businesses leaving reviews on their own profiles, a review that has been paid for, a review that contains harmful or illegal content and a review that is not based on a genuine experience.

“Fake reviews are identified through a number of sources; through our automated software, through our flagging tools, and by our dedicated fraud analysts,” the report said.

Trustpilot’s automated tools removed the majority of the 2.2m fake reviews in 2020, while content reviewers manually removed almost 30pc.

How fake reviews are detected

According to Trustpilot, it’s fraud analysts use a variety of tools to detect fake reviews, including an anomaly detection model.

“This model analyses behavioural patterns using data points such as how reviews are submitted and collected by businesses over time and response rates by consumers. Any changes in the behavioural patterns we recognise are highlighted, and then used to carry out further investigations,” the report said.

“This technology is being developed into an early warning system, flagging suspected breaches of our guidelines to help our fraud analysts and investigators take proactive and swift action.”

Trustpilot said it also uses a dedicated data analysis tool to identify clusters of suspected fake reviews. This uses natural language processing, machine learning classifiers and cluster detection techniques to analyse large numbers of reviews and their associated behaviours across our platform, and the internet more broadly.

The company also outlined the steps it takes to stop misbehaviour such as posting fake reviews, including issuing warnings and formal notices and ending its relationship with businesses for breaching guidelines.

Complaints about Trustpilot

While the platform hosts reviews for other companies, Trustpilot itself is also reviewed. The company reported two key themes in its low reviews regarding how it treats flagged reviews and its response time.

“Previously, when a review was flagged by a business, our policy was always to temporarily move the review offline while we investigated it,” the report said. “Many consumers have a perception that this process censors their voice, or worse still, that Trustpilot is deleting their comments unfairly.”

The company said that as of December 2020, all flagged reviews will remain online while they are being investigated, except for content flagged as ‘harmful or illegal’.

Trustpilot also said in terms of response times, it was able to meet its year-end target of responding to all reported reviews within 48 hours of when they were first flagged.

Reviews and star ratings have been a feature in everything across a number of industries, but the practice has come under fire in recent years, particularly in the transport sector, with Uber drivers complaining that they could not determine why they had a low rating.

This week, French ride-hailing app, Heetch removed driver ratings from its service, with its chief executive Teddy Pellerin saying that the company doesn’t want to reduce people to a grade. “The drivers and passengers cannot be reduced to a number of stars.”