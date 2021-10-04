Typetec to offer Darktrace’s AI-powered security systems in Ireland

The Irish outfit will market, implement and support Darktrace’s tools among its client base alongside its existing cybersecurity offerings.

Typetec, an Irish IT service provider, has announced a partnership with cybersecurity company Darktrace.

The collaboration will see the Irish company bring Darktrace’s AI-powered security services to its clients, which Typetec says will “provide Irish businesses with enhanced security and automated threat investigations, enabling teams to prioritise and focus on core business tasks.”

In addition to marketing Darktrace’s services in Ireland, Typetec will provide clients with consultancy services, manage implementation, and handle customer support.

Ken Tormey, Typetec’s chief revenue officer, commented: “With cyber-attacks becoming increasingly prevalent and sophisticated in Ireland, we wanted to partner with a global leader that could provide us with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions available.

“Darktrace ticked all the boxes, and its self-learning AI technology enables us to provide even higher levels of real-time protection for both known and unknown threats as they emerge.”

Tormey continued: “In this era of remote and hybrid working, this new partnership will further strengthen our cybersecurity capabilities and deliver further protection and reassurance to our growing customer base.”

Based in Cambridge in the UK, Darktrace uses artificial intelligence to build security tools that can learn the patterns of operation of networks and systems. This understanding is meant to allow the company’s tools to detect and autonomously respond to attacks much quicker than other programmes or people could.

Darktrace floated on the London market earlier this year, but the costs of that IPO led to the company posting a loss in its year-end financial results.

The Typetec deal is part of a much broader strategy for Darktrace. The company has strategic partnerships with businesses all around the world, including some of the biggest names in tech. In May, it announced plans to collaborate with Microsoft.

Francesco Bowen, head of partnerships at Darktrace, commented: “Darktrace are delighted to be partnering with Typetec.

“We can be in little doubt that we have entered a new era of cyber-threats and this partnership will be crucial in empowering organisations across Ireland to interrupt attacks with self-learning, autonomous response technology and minimise business disruption.”

In July, Siliconrepublic.com spoke to Typetec COO Mark Fitzgerald about infosec and the potential impact of cyberattacks.