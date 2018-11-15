7 Irish science stories that made serious waves in 2018 so far

To mark Science Week, here are just seven Irish science stories that have caught the country’s attention so far this year.

Earlier this week, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Awards were announced, highlighting some of the country’s top researchers. But while much of their excellent work carries on in the background away from the limelight, a number of other amazing stories of current research have made headline news.

So, to mark the arrival of Science Week, we’ve put together some of the biggest Irish science stories of the year that caught the country’s attention and, in some cases, changed the face of our understanding of the world.

As Ireland literally baked in the midst of a seemingly relentless heatwave, some truly amazing structures began appearing from the soil near the ancient Newgrange site in Co Meath. Images taken by Anthony Murphy of Mythical Ireland and Ken Williams of Shadows and Stone using a drone revealed the circular shapes beneath the soil.

The new sites appear to be near an area designated as ‘site P’, a partially destroyed henge in the Boyne Valley close to the Newgrange site, but no records seem to show the existence of what would very much appear to be ancient human structures.

After previously checking in on Ireland’s inaugural Hyperloop team made up from a number of Irish third-level institutions, it was amazing to hear that team Éirloop came away from the SpaceX Hyperloop competition with a special innovation prize.

This despite going into the competition as serious underdogs with costs expected to be in the hundreds of thousands of euro, but sure enough, they worked hard to drum up support and managed to make it to the California competition.

A few weeks after the event, the team filled us in on what it was like to compete with some of the biggest engineering universities in the world.

At the Shell Eco-marathon Europe event in July, a team of engineering students from NUI Galway was named the winner of the Technical Innovation Award for its Galway energy-efficient car (Geec).

The car has been in development for a few years now, with each new year bringing an updated and significantly more efficient model.

Capable of travelling more than 350km on a single charge, the car could travel from Galway to Dublin for less than 15c worth of electricity, or the equivalent of more than 16,000km per gallon.

Last February, the Telecommunications Software and Systems Group (TSSG) based at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) unveiled a new and improved storage solution that enables researchers to store information in different types of bacteria for the first time.

Until now, it had only been possible to simply encode data on DNA and then decode it again, but this method can store data significantly longer. To do this, the team of researchers encoded the message ‘Hello World’ into circular rings of double-stranded DNA known as plasmids.

Then, it was a matter of storing the plasmids on a strain of the E coli bacteria known as Novablue, which is then trapped in a very specific location, transforming it into a data storage device.

Last March, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) revealed it is now possible to identify the presence of Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages from a blood test. Not only that, but the research team said that once its presence has been found, we can then better predict how the disease will progress.

The multi-centre study was carried out by academics and clinicians from Ireland and Spain, and was led by RCSI’s Dr Tobias Engel. Its findings showed that the blood test identifies the concentration changes of a small molecule believed to be influential in the development of the disease.

There was a huge discovery, quite literally, off the coast of Ireland in August that revealed how little we know about the deepest depths of our oceans.

A team of scientists led by University College Cork (UCC) jumped on board the RV Celtic Explorer to explore the edge of Ireland’s continental shelf. Located 320km west of Dingle, the team set about mapping an area twice the size of Malta.

There, they came across an enormous submarine canyon system – called the Porcupine Bank Canyon – with near-vertical 700 metre-high cliffs in places and murky depths reaching as far down as 3km. The discovery is significant for a number of reasons. Most notably, it helps us better understand how submarine canyons transport carbon to the deep ocean.

Dublin’s Dunsink Observatory – part of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) – joined a list of European sites of historical significance in June, thanks to the brilliance of its former tenant, William Rowan Hamilton. The illustrious list also includes Einstein’s house in Bern, Switzerland, and Marie Skłodowska Curie’s laboratory in Paris.

Considered Ireland’s greatest ever mathematician, Hamilton contributed to the development of optics, dynamics and algebra. His work had a significant influence on the development of quantum mechanics, and the Hamiltonian circuits in contemporary graph theory are named in his honour.