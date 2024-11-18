Three Irish start-ups make it to EIT Health Catapult semi-finals

The finalists, who will be announced in April 2025, will compete at a major European healthcare event.

Three Irish start-ups – Galenband, Tympany Medical and ArrayPatch – representing Ireland and the UK are set to compete with Europe’s leading health innovators at the semi-final round of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Health Catapult pitching competition.

The medtech start-ups from Ireland are part of the 30 semi-finalists at this year’s pitching competition, providing participants with opportunities for growth and mentorship from experts and investors.

The competition, in its ninth edition this year, has supported more than 330 companies since its inception, with participants having won more than €1m in prizes and competition alumni having raised more than €550m in funding rounds.

Co-founded by biomedical engineer Oisín McGrath and entrepreneur Eddie McDaid in 2020, Galenband is a wearable device that provides a 90-day continues ECG monitoring, offering reliable, non-invasive diagnosis for intermittent heart rhythm issues.

Meanwhile, Tympany Medical, co-founded by Dr Liz McGloughlin and Rory O’Callaghan in 2018, developed Solascope technology – the world’s first variable angle and self-cleaning imaging tool, creating a more sustainable and advanced approach to surgical visualisation.

ArrayPatch, a BioTech spinout by Dr Waleed Faisal, uses its patented microneedle technology DerMap, to create therapeutics that are more effective and user-friendly.

In 2022, the start-up was awarded €738,000 by Enterprise Ireland to develop a medicated ‘band-aid’ to treat fungal infections of the fingernails and toenails.

From the 30 participants, nine finalists will be announced in April 2025 – three from life sciences and six from healthtech – who will compete at a major European healthcare event later in that year.

The finalists will be competing for a €30,000 cash prize in each category, along with prizes valued at more than €800,000 from major supporters, including Amazon Web Services, Eg technology, Lusíadas Saúde, and AstraZeneca.

Moreover, as part of the competition, the winner of the Alex Casta Audience Award will receive the opportunity to have their logo displayed on the Nasdaq Tower in New York’s Times Square.

“This year’s semi-finalists represent some of the best innovation in health tech in the market today. The catapult program is aimed at helping these companies to scale and it’s important to see these innovations make it into our healthcare systems,” said Shona D’Arcy, entrepreneurship lead at EIT Health Ireland-UK – a co-location centre of EIT Health.

Co-funded by the European Union, EIT Health, a part of the EIT, is a network of European health-focused innovators with approximately 150 partners.

According to EIT Health, it has catalysed over 2,500 start-ups and scale-ups, helped EIT Health-supported start-ups attract €1.9bn in investment, propelled 113 healthcare solutions to the market and trained nearly 50,000 students and professionals.

Last year, two Irish start-ups, Haon Life Sciences and Myndgard made it to the EIT Health competition focused on children’s health.

While data from EIT revealed that Irish start-ups backed by the health network raised more than €31m in 2021 and more than €75m in 2022.

