Galway’s Aquila Biosciences and ESA partner for safer space exploration

Aquila Bioscience’s approach is informed by an extensive review of microbiome research originating from the International Space Station.

University of Galway spin-out Aquila Biosciences and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced a collaboration focused on ensuring safer space exploration.

As part of the project, which is sponsored by the ESA’s Discovery Programme, the research team aims to develop a nature-inspired pathogen decontamination technology for safer space exploration, as the unique conditions of spaceflight elevate the risk of infectious diseases. Traditional antimicrobial measures, while effective on Earth, are limited in space due to potential toxicity and pathogen resistance.

In an attempt to address these issues, Aquila is developing a solution called Pathogen Capturing Technology (PCT). The start-up claims that its technology provides “a safe, effective and eco-friendly alternative” to traditional traditional antimicrobials.

The research into the PCT is informed by an extensive review of International Space Station research, which identified key pathogens posing health risks in confined space environments. These include viruses, bacteria and fungi, all of which can cause respiratory, gastrointestinal, urinary and skin infections.

The potentially game-changing solution makes use of a selection of natural protein-carbohydrate molecules on a biodegradable matric, which act as “molecular-Velcro”, in order to capture and remove harmful pathogens, all with the aim of preventing damaging to human skin or surfaces.

In addition, the biodegradable composition of PCT also considers factors such as payload weight and waste management, which, if the PCT is successful, would prove vital for long space missions.

Prof Lokesh Joshi, founder of Aquila Bioscience and Stokes professor of glycosciences at the University of Galway, said: “Our Pathogen Capturing Technology aligns with the principles of safety, sustainability and innovation that are essential for the future of space exploration. We are honoured to have the ESA’s support as we push the boundaries of innovation.”

Joshi added that the collaboration “underscores the importance of developing sustainable, non-toxic and effective solutions” for challenges related to space exploration.

The project highlights the steady growth of the space industry in Ireland. In fact, a report from Enterprise Ireland published last October showed that 109 Irish companies were actively engaged with the ESA by the end of 2023.

Last month, the University of Galway published a new study alongside Arizona State University, which provided important insights into muscle atrophy. The condition, which refers to a loss of skeletal muscle mass, is a pressing issue when it comes to astronauts working in space.

The findings will allow scientists to better understand both space exploration and human health on Earth. The research team was led by Joshi and Dr Anup Mammen Oommen of the University of Galway and Prof Phil Stafford of Arizona State University.

