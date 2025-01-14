To infinity and beyond: Starlab Space opens European subsidiary

It will be the first overseas subsidiary for Starlab Space and will greatly expand the organisation’s capabilities.

Starlab Space has announced the opening of its first ever overseas subsidiary, Starlab Space GmbH. Situated in Bremen, Germany, the new premises will allow Starlab Space to continue its work with global partners to develop a commercial space station and expand microgravity research opportunities in low Earth orbit.

Starlab Space is a US-led joint venture among Voyager Space, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation and MDA Space, with a range of additional strategic partners. Operating as a commercial space station, it was designed to assist NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and other bodies, with its research and to replace the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of this decade.

The European subsidiary in Bremen is co-owned by Starlab Space and Airbus Defence and Space, with the location being chosen to give Starlab Space a strong position from which it can leverage Airbus’ space infrastructure and facilities.

Tim Kopra, the CEO of Starlab, welcomed the news, stating that the successful and sustainable operation of a commercial space station demands international partners and therefore requires a presence that exceeds America’s borders.

“We’re thrilled to launch Starlab Space Europe, a regional hub that will facilitate industrial efficiencies and expanded partnerships with allied space agencies, including the European Space Agency and its member countries. More importantly, joining American and European presence sets the stage for life beyond the ISS, one that has a global, permanent crew thriving in low-Earth orbit and leading research that can transform all of humanity.”

In 2023, having operated for 25 years, it was announced that the ISS would be decommissioned and disassembled, with its parts returned to Earth by the end of 2031. This prompted a number of separate agencies to cooperate and brainstorm a solution that would enable them to continue their work in low Earth orbit.

