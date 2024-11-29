NASA and Ubotica research to develop smart sensing in space

A new research paper details how the team uses AI to develop intelligent space satellite systems.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Irish space AI company Ubotica have published a research paper on ‘Dynamic Targeting’ for Earth observation, showcasing developments in smart sensing concepts.

Presented last week at the International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation for Space, in Brisbane, Australia, the research paper explores how Dynamic Targeting enables the deployment of sensors to continuously scan the Earth, detecting interesting and even dangerous events, such as wildfires, volcanic activity and covert marine vessels.

Once an artificial intelligence (AI) model identifies a potential risk, the system autonomously reorients the satellite for the best follow-up observation angle, capturing a detailed image confirming the presence of a potential risk, and immediately transmitting critical insights in real time.

Earlier this year, Ubotica successfully launched a new satellite, the CogniSAT-6, as part of its mission to improve Earth observation services and support various industries such as agriculture and energy infrastructure. Starting in early 2025, this satellite will execute the Dynamic Targeting in orbit.

It is believed that the 2025 demonstrations will indicate how advanced autonomous technologies can detect and respond to environmental phenomena, highlighting the importance of timely data collection and “marking a significant leap in the evolution of intelligent satellite systems”.

Commenting on the research findings, Fintan Buckley, the CEO of Ubotica, said: “Dynamic Targeting represents a shift in how we approach Earth observation. The analysis in the research paper underscores the transformative potential of Dynamic Targeting in the field of Earth observation.

“Our partnership with NASA JPL explores innovative methods that enable satellites to react to environmental changes instantaneously, providing crucial insights to decision-makers on the ground.”

Earlier this summer, to continue their work on Earth observation solutions, Ubotica was awarded Horizon Europe funding through the Meseo project, a collaborative research project designed to develop and deploy global, space-based innovations.

