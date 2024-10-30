Lung cancer research gets €4.9m boost for early detection

The pilot programme funding marks the largest single investment in lung cancer in Ireland’s history.

A new lung cancer research programme will see the Irish Cancer Society and Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre come together to improve early detection, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

The six-year pilot programme will invite high-risk individuals to attend community-based mobile scanning units for lung health checks in collaboration with specific GP practices in north Dublin and the north-east region.

The initiative comes from a major €4.9m partnership – marking the largest single investment in lung cancer research in Ireland’s history.

Lung cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Ireland, with almost 2,600 people being diagnosed each year. Currently there is no national screening programme for lung cancer in Ireland.

Along with the new mobile lung health check pilot, the programme’s team will work closely with GPs to improve lung cancer detection, diagnostics and survivorship pathways.

It will also use rapid blood tests to determine best treatment options and new research will test immunotherapies to treat a specific kind of lung cancer, KRAS-mutant, which is particularly challenging to treat and is common in Ireland.

The invite-only pilot will be open to people who are registered with selected Centric GP practices, living in north Dublin or the north-east region and between 55 and 74 years of age.

The programme is devised and led by Jarushka Naidoo, professor of medical oncology at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Science and consultant medical oncologist at Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre. She said the initiative represents “a paradigm shift for lung cancer care” in Ireland.

“By combining the expertise of clinicians and scientists at the Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre with vital support from the Irish Cancer Society, we will not only detect lung cancer earlier but also deliver more personalised and effective treatments,” she said.

“This funding is a critical turning point – the largest investment for lung cancer – where it is much needed, and for those at greatest risk.”

As part of the initiative, selected patients will also receive tailored resources from Irish Cancer Society as well as access to its other patient support services.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, said lung cancer is so deadly because it is often diagnosed late when it is difficult to treat.

“We are confident this pilot programme will save lives by detecting cancer early. We hope that in time it will lead to a free national lung check programme for all Irish people at high risk of getting lung cancer,” she said.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.