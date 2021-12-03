Irish public has more than 18,000 ideas to create future science research

The ideas from the Government’s Creating Our Future Campaign will be analysed by an expert group to ensure they ‘reflect the public’s voice’.

The Irish Government’s Creating Our Future campaign, which launched in July, has received more than 18,000 submissions.

The initiative sought ideas from members of the public as part of a ‘national brainstorm’ on the future of science and research in Ireland. The campaign ran from July to November, featuring a number of events and workshops.

Its initial aim was to collect 10,000 ideas from the public, however, the Minister for Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris revealed on 1 December that nearly twice that amount had been submitted.

The ideas will be considered by a panel of experts. The campaign was supervised by an advisory forum led by Julie Byrne, of Nokia Bell Labs. Byrne has almost 30 years’ experience in engineering, tech and research. Her current job as Nokia Bell Labs’ global head of external collaboration programmes involves bringing together researchers to collaborate on innovations.

Public ambassadors for the campaign included Prof Luke O’Neill, Emer O’Neill, Shane O’Donnell and Prof Emilie Pine. Creating Our Future also played a significant role in Science Week 2021, which ran during November.

Commenting on the campaign’s performance, Harris said: “I want to genuinely thank each and every person who engaged with this campaign. Your ideas, your priorities will help us shape our priorities for research and science going forward.”

“Over the coming years, Ireland will need to find solutions to the biggest challenges facing our society,” he added, referring to the pandemic, “The experience of Covid-19 teaches us that we need to work together to solve large challenges to our society, with researchers and the general public contributing to government policies and decision-making.”

Once analysed, the submitted ideas will be published in a report by the end of 2021, which will inform Ireland’s next strategy for research, innovation, science and technology. An expert committee chaired by Prof Linda Hogan, provost of Trinity College Dublin, has been set up to “ensure that the findings reflect the public’s voice” and “recommendations are developed to inspire research in Ireland,” Harris said.

