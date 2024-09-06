What the new Copernicus Sentinel-2C means for us

More eyes on Earth as a new satellite under Earth’s most advanced observational programme is set to replace an older model.

Yesterday (5 September), a new Copernicus observational satellite was launched into orbit around Earth. Copernicus’s new Sentinel-2C brings to nine the number of Sentinel satellites sent into orbit since the programme launched in 1998.

This new satellite will eventually replace its predecessor the Sentinel-2A, and 2D (that hasn’t launched yet) will replace the existing Sentinel-2B satellite and ensure data continuity beyond 2035.

The new Sentinel-2C features an upgraded navigation system that is compatible with both GPS, as the previous satellites are, but also uses data from Galileo, the European Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Combining data from both systems will ensure the satellite’s navigation is more robust and accurate.

What data do the Sentinel satellites gather?

The nine satellites form of constellation of satellites as part of the Copernicus Sentinel mission. The two existing Sentinel-2s gather imaging data for all of Earth’s land and coastal waters every five days. Sentinel-1 provides day and night radar imagery for land and ocean services. Sentinel-3 provides high-accuracy optical, radar and altitude data for marine- and land-monitoring services. Sentinel-6 provides altitude data for measuring global sea-surface height. Sentinel 4 and 5 aren’t launched yet, although a 5P (precursor) was launched in 2017 to monitor global air pollution.

The Sentinels have proven to be hugely beneficial to society. From providing insights into the arctic landscape to monitoring wildfires and floods, the accurate imagery and topographical data sent in by the satellites is used by governments and researchers to make informed decisions that enhance our safety and understanding of Earth’s environment.

Copernicus is the EU’s Climate Change Service that provides comprehensive Earth observation data to monitor and analyse the planet’s environment. Launched in 1998 by the European Commission as the Global Monitoring for Environmental Security (GMES) programme, it has a budget of €5.42bn for 2021 to 2027. The EU estimates that the programme generates 10 to 20 times its cost in benefits to European society.

The data collected by Copernicus assists service providers, researchers and public authorities worldwide. It is free to access, and as of 2022, the Sentinel data is used by over 638,000 users.

Earlier this year, Copernicus data showed that January 2024 was the eight consecutive month to break temperature records.

