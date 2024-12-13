Meta unveils watermarking tool for AI videos

The business’ latest announcement coincides with the release of its new AI model, Meta Motivo.

Social media giant Meta has revealed a new watermarking tool for detecting videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The company, which counts Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp among its ranks, has unveiled Meta Video Seal, which is open source and designed to be integrated into existing software. This latest invention echoes similar watermarking tools by DeepMind, Microsoft and OpenAI.

Meta Video Seal joins Meta’s other watermarking tools, Audio Seal and Watermark Anything (which was also recently re-released under a permissive license).

The company claims that its new tool possesses “a comprehensive framework for neural video watermarking and a competitive open-sourced model”.

“Our approach jointly trains an embedder and an extractor, while ensuring the watermark robustness by applying transformations in-between, for example video codecs.”

According to Meta, the training for the tool is multistage, and includes image pre-training, hybrid post-training and extractor fine-tuning.

“We also introduce temporal watermark propagation, a technique to convert any image watermarking model to an efficient video watermarking model without the need to watermark every high-resolution frame,” Meta explained. “We present experimental results demonstrating the effectiveness of the approach in terms of speed, imperceptibility and robustness.”

In addition, Meta said that contributions in this work – including the codebase, models and a public demo – are open-sourced under permissive licenses.

Meta’s latest announcement coincides with the business today (13 December) releasing an AI model called Meta Motivo, which can control the movements of a human-like virtual agent.

Meta has turned its focus towards AI in recent months. In October, it announced it would be increasing its AI expenditure as its revenue soars.

The company revealed a significant net income increase of 35pc to $15.68bn, raising the diluted earnings per share to $6.03. CFO Susan Li expects Meta’s fourth quarter revenue to be up by a further $5bn, taking it to the $45bn to $48bn range.

Meta has also been keeping a close eye when it comes to AI-generated content popping up on its platforms. Earlier this year, the business revealed plans to set up a dedicated team to combat disinformation and AI misuse ahead of the EU elections, which took place in June.

And last week, Meta claimed that it found AI content made up less than 1pc of election-related misinformation on its apps this year.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.