OpenAI releases Sora, its text-to-video generator

The model, which will not be launching in Europe, is available to ChatGPT Pro and Plus users.

OpenAI has released its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, the text-to-video generator Sora.

However, in an announcement yesterday (9 December), OpenAI said that while Sora will debut in the US as well as in “most countries internationally,” the company has “no timeline” yet for launching in the UK or Europe, due to copyright issues.

The model comes with varying capabilities depending on on your ChatGPT subscription. Owners of a ChatGPT Plus account will receive access to the version of Sora where users can create up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p a month. While a $200-a-month ChatGPT Pro plan will let users create 10-times more videos, in higher resolutions and allow for longer video durations.

According to OpenAI, Sora comes with Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) metadata, which will allow for increased transparency in identifying if a video has been created using AI.

The company initially announced that it will use C2PA guidelines to add metadata to Dall-E, its text-to-image generator earlier this year.

Moreover, acknowledging these measures to be “imperfect”, OpenAI also announced further “safeguards” including visible watermarks by default and an internal search tool to verify if content came from Sora.

The AI juggernaut also announced that it is blocking child sexual abuse material as well as sexual deepfakes on Sora, and has banned the model for those under 18. In comparison, OpenAI says it requires that children aged between 13 and 18 get parental consent before using its text model, ChatGPT.

Sora, which was initially announced in February this year, was reportedly leaked by a group of protesting artists last month, who claimed in an open letter that they had been “lured into ‘art washing’ to tell the world that Sora is a useful tool for artists”.

These artists were given early access to Sora to provide the company unpaid feedback. The group said that hundreds of artists provided OpenAI “unpaid labour through bug testing, feedback and experimental work”, with a few artists receiving the opportunity through a competition to screen their Sora-created films, which the group claimed was “minimal compensation”.

