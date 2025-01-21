Ireland Chapter of PMI launches AI Innovation Hub

The organisation’s latest venture will officially launch on 13 February.

An artificial intelligence (AI) innovation hub is being set up by the Ireland Chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

The announcement today (21 January) marks a stepping stone in the PMI’s plans to equip project management professionals “with the knowledge and skills to integrate AI technologies across their organisations”.

The initiative, which will be led by Declan Foster and sponsored by the business and IT consultancy Emagine, ties in with the organisation’s other AI-related moves over the past 18 months, such as the recent creation of an AI platform called PMI Infinity.

The AI Innovation Hub will officially be launched on 13 February and aims to deliver “efficiency and automation” to organisations. In addition, it will aim to address the challenges associated with AI usage, ranging from ethics to governance.

Peter Glynne, the president of the Ireland Chapter of the PMI, remarked that AI is a hot topic at present, and as a result, the aim of of the AI Innovation Hub is “to cut through that noise and guide the project management profession through this time of AI change”.

“Through collaboration and education, we want to help drive real impact with these fast-evolving technologies across all sectors.”

Tapping into AI trends

Glynne also voiced his belief that every industry should be tuned into the latest AI developments, such as agentic AI: “By tapping into such trends – not just from a knowledge-sharing perspective but practically in our day-to-day jobs – we can enable AI innovation and leadership for the profession, for other sectors and for Ireland as a whole.”

Gillian Whelan, CEO of Emagine, said that the company is “proud to support the next wave of innovation” with its sponsorship of the AI hub.

The PMI will host a number of events throughout 2025 at the hub, ranging from webinars to hackathons, which will see project management professionals making use of AI tools to address specific challenges. These events will be overseen by an AI Working Group in the Ireland Chapter of PMI.

AI has cemented itself firmly into the public consciousness in Ireland in recent years. This morning, it was reported that Ireland’s new Programme for Government, which was ratified by the Fine Gael parliamentary party yesterday (20 January), featured plans for the roll-out of a new National Digital Strategy in order to “fully realise the economic potential of the digital and AI revolution”.

However, newly elected US president Donald Trump just yesterday repealed an executive order made by the Biden administration in 2023 which aimed to create safeguards for AI use.

Updated, 3pm, 21 January 2025: This article’s headline was updated to make clear it is the Ireland Chapter of PMI (not PMI Ireland) that is launching the AI Innovation Hub.