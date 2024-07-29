What does the video game actors strike have to do with AI?

Like many creative sectors, workers in video games are concerned that their work will be exploited by AI and a strike has occurred after failed negotiations.

After the notorious Hollywood strikes last year, AI has caused another wave of strikes in the entertainment media sector – this time the focus is on video games.

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union that was behind those strikes in 2023, has organised another strike among its members who perform for the gaming industry. As with the strikes last year, AI has emerged as a key sticking point.

The union says the video game actors’ strike follows a year and a half of failed negotiations with various major video game companies. SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland called the strike last week and said the union’s members deserve “fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the AI use of their faces, voices and bodies”.

The Hollywood writers’ strike ended last year after a deal was reached around the use of AI, which was followed by SAG-AFTRA approving a similar deal for actors. SAG-AFTRA also reached a “tentative” agreement with leading record labels earlier this year to protect musicians from AI technology.

“Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year – that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to AI and the public supports us in that,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

Which companies are impacted by the strike?

The impacted companies include some of the biggest names in the global video game industry. The group that SAG-AFTRA has been in negotiations with includes Activision, Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices, EA, Formosa, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions and WB Games.

The actors’ union said negotiations first began with these companies in October 2022 and on 24 September last year, its members approved a video game strike authorisation with more than a 98pc yes vote.

What does the strike aim to accomplish?

SAG-AFTRA says it wants the various video game companies listed to provide “critical AI protections” that are listed in three separate agreements that these companies can sign on to.

The union said earlier negotiations led to agreements on “many issues important to SAG-AFTRA members”, but that these employers have refused to “plainly affirm” that they will protect all performers from AI. SAG-AFTRA claims that the “work and likenesses” of its members are being exploited by AI.

“We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live – and work – with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.”

How does this impact SAG-AFTRA members?

Under the terms of the strike, members of the actors’ union are not allowed to work for any company that is “struck” while the strike is ongoing. They also cannot enter into any contracts with these companies during the strike “even if the work would occur post-strike”.

Members that disregard the strike notice could face disciplinary action by the union, which ranges from reprimands and fines to being suspended or expelled from SAG-AFTRA.

